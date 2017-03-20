Check out these adorable baby goats

More
The DeHaven Family Farm gave Facebook fans a delightful break from reality when they shared these cute baby goats playing.
1:03 | 03/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Check out these adorable baby goats
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46263430,"title":"Check out these adorable baby goats","duration":"1:03","description":"The DeHaven Family Farm gave Facebook fans a delightful break from reality when they shared these cute baby goats playing.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/check-adorable-baby-goats-46263430","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.