Cheetah welcomes 8 cubs at St. Louis Zoo

More
"The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the Saint Louis Zoo River's Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on November 26, 2017," the zoo wrote on Facebook.
3:00 | 01/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cheetah welcomes 8 cubs at St. Louis Zoo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52133894,"title":"Cheetah welcomes 8 cubs at St. Louis Zoo","duration":"3:00","description":"\"The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the Saint Louis Zoo River's Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on November 26, 2017,\" the zoo wrote on Facebook.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/cheetah-welcomes-cubs-st-louis-zoo-52133894","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.