Now Playing: Milwaukee bus driver pulls over to help pregnant woman apparently in labor

Now Playing: T. rex's ice skating skills aren't extinct

Now Playing: California twins born in different years

Now Playing: Christmas prank makes kids cry, then laugh

Now Playing: Man ice-skating for the 1st time leaves onlookers in hysterics

Now Playing: 3-year-old gives online audience makeup tips

Now Playing: Elderly woman busts a move with Santa

Now Playing: Snowfall fun involves going shirtless

Now Playing: Man on snow skis gets by on horsepower

Now Playing: Penguins dressed as Santa bring joy to kids in China

Now Playing: Ohio grandmother becomes a Jedi for Christmas

Now Playing: Fire captain's marriage proposal made special with sirens

Now Playing: Cold temps make ice skating on the street possible

Now Playing: Plenty of monkeying around for these gift recipients

Now Playing: Ohio parents give teachers something to 'wine' about

Now Playing: One girl's humorous request for Santa

Now Playing: This elephant's trunk is packed with gifts

Now Playing: Scuba Santa dreams of a wet Christmas

Now Playing: T. rex pulls off epic holiday heist