Childhood cancer survivors turned 'battle buddies' earn wings at Joint Base Andrews

'Pilots for a Day' Houston Pirrung and Jack Kirkbride are childhood cancer survivors who earned wings at Joint Base Andrews for their determination and remarkable brotherhood while undergoing leukemia treatments at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
1:24 | 11/20/17

