Christmas light show tribute to AC/DC rocks

More
Chris Callahan, 32, of Menifee, California, set a portion of his epic Christmas light show to AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" as an homage to Malcolm Young, the band's guitarist and co-founder who died Dec. 17 at the age of 64.
0:47 | 12/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Christmas light show tribute to AC/DC rocks
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51882489,"title":"Christmas light show tribute to AC/DC rocks","duration":"0:47","description":"Chris Callahan, 32, of Menifee, California, set a portion of his epic Christmas light show to AC/DC's \"Thunderstruck\" as an homage to Malcolm Young, the band's guitarist and co-founder who died Dec. 17 at the age of 64.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/christmas-light-show-tribute-acdc-rocks-51882489","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.