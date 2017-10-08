Cincinnati Zoo sets up 'dating site' for animal breeding

The zoo "carefully" decides which animals should "hook up," the director says.
1:36 | 08/10/17

Transcript for Cincinnati Zoo sets up 'dating site' for animal breeding
We're all looking for love and so the animals you may not know this but the Cincinnati zoo is actually pretty good at playing matchmaker. Especially when it comes ten days SEC. You've seen the act Satinder bumble and even match dot com. People finding love in all sorts of flee but what about animals. You know 2007 team has really. Brought some great animals to some things you. There's a recent baby them at the Cincinnati zoo. Of course we I don't know about the on of the hit but I think nothing of him on the world but she's not the only one we've also had other very endangered species born here. Some even this summer. We've had been columnist monkeys we've had three BB ring tailed lemurs from Madagascar are. That'd be legally and tiger we've had red pandas. A wide variety of species just like a human Koppel a lot of beating making its plant these births are just by chance. Animals are managed very carefully and then today director of the Cincinnati easy being Maynard calls at an animal version of Mac stock cop. This species survival program. Helps animals get a good look there's over 450. Different species. In these management programs sometimes those sparks don't fly. Animals not exactly Netflix in jail ride at NC curator for primate says they have to work hard to find compatibility. He genetic social needs zoo interest. How many animals is and can manage. And as far as birth control Maynard says. Don't worry a lot of species are on it CO reporting at the Cincinnati zoo actually though that's not your side.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

