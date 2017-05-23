-
Now Playing: 'Cloud sea' blankets mountain in China
-
Now Playing: Endangered black rhino born at St. Louis Zoo
-
Now Playing: Lava flows down Kilauea volcano at night
-
Now Playing: Whale trapped in California harbor
-
Now Playing: In nod to Comey story, aide shares video of Clinton avoiding hug
-
Now Playing: Skateboarder pulls off extreme skating trick to propose
-
Now Playing: Killer whale teaches baby how to hunt
-
Now Playing: Twins celebrate their 100th birthday with whimsical photo shoot
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue baby turkeys from storm drain
-
Now Playing: Surfing dog helps kids with disabilities, vets with PTSD
-
Now Playing: Blue Angels fly over couple's beach wedding
-
Now Playing: Leaping lizards! Woman finds big iguana in toilet
-
Now Playing: Cat vies for purr-fection in quest to become world's longest feline
-
Now Playing: 5-week-old kittens play
-
Now Playing: Horse trapped in mud rescued in Florida
-
Now Playing: Mickey Mouse helps couple reveal gender, surprise proposal
-
Now Playing: Woman makes dress entirely out of Starburst candy wrappers
-
Now Playing: Baseball team creates real live 'Super Mario' game
-
Now Playing: Otter pups swim on their own
-
Now Playing: Killer whales breach in California