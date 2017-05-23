'Cloud sea' blankets mountain in China

More
Stunning 'cloud sea' appears at Taishan Mountain in China, blanketing the surrounding landscape.
0:39 | 05/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Cloud sea' blankets mountain in China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47583665,"title":"'Cloud sea' blankets mountain in China","duration":"0:39","description":"Stunning 'cloud sea' appears at Taishan Mountain in China, blanketing the surrounding landscape.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/cloud-sea-blankets-mountain-china-47583665","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.