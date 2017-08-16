Couple with 37 great-grandchildren celebrate 75 years of marriage

More
Robert and Marie Nowell had an early anniversary party with their family on Aug. 12 in Missouri.
0:34 | 08/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple with 37 great-grandchildren celebrate 75 years of marriage
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49254784,"title":"Couple with 37 great-grandchildren celebrate 75 years of marriage","duration":"0:34","description":"Robert and Marie Nowell had an early anniversary party with their family on Aug. 12 in Missouri.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/couple-37-great-grandchildren-celebrate-75-years-marriage-49254784","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.