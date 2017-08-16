Couple with 37 great-grandchildren celebrate 75 years of marriage More Robert and Marie Nowell had an early anniversary party with their family on Aug. 12 in Missouri. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Couple with 37 great-grandchildren celebrate 75 years of marriage Yeah. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Couple with 37 great-grandchildren celebrate 75 years of marriage

