Couple married 51 years has emotional reunion after cancer treatments

Susan and Jerry Stros, who have been married for 51 years, were both diagnosed with terminal cancer. The two tearfully reunited on March 4 after spending a week apart to have various treatments.
0:47 | 03/09/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple married 51 years has emotional reunion after cancer treatments
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

