Couple scores free tickets to Stanley Cup finals after wrong text mix-up

More
Amy and Mike Santora of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, received two free tickets to the Pittsburgh Penguins' hockey game versus the National Predators on May 31 from a complete stranger.
0:33 | 06/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple scores free tickets to Stanley Cup finals after wrong text mix-up
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47795541,"title":"Couple scores free tickets to Stanley Cup finals after wrong text mix-up ","duration":"0:33","description":"Amy and Mike Santora of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, received two free tickets to the Pittsburgh Penguins' hockey game versus the National Predators on May 31 from a complete stranger. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/couple-scores-free-tickets-stanley-cup-finals-wrong-47795541","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.