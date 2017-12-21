Couple weds in ICU so bride's cancer-stricken mom can attend

Whitney Romans' wedding was quickly planned by staff at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho.
1:02 | 12/21/17

Transcript for Couple weds in ICU so bride's cancer-stricken mom can attend
Moved my aunt and can't talk about my wedding I'm Aaron little room. And I ends. And then they'll start her vehicle demeanor. I can't imagine happy when he went out my mom received no sunburn and let.

