Dad builds 7-foot Groot costume to impress 'Guardians of the Galaxy'-obsessed daughter

Tim Burket of North Augusta, South Carolina, spent 302 hours making the epic Halloween costume to accompany his Rocket Raccoon daughter and Gamora wife.
1:06 | 10/24/17

