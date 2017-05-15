D-Day veteran breaks skydiving world record at age 101

Verdun Hayes was "absolutely over the moon" by falling in the air.
Transcript for D-Day veteran breaks skydiving world record at age 101
And in World War II veteran has taken a big leap into the record books along with three generations of his family. 101. Year old Byrd and Hayes is now the oldest person to ever take part. And I tandem sky got died look at him go there Hayes took the plunge from. 151000. Feet with his son grandson and two of its great grandkids chase spot on. 100 I'm not be. Aren't they over the moon. And here to go. Hopefully ally of the eastern Jordan and and sorcery. It just depends on look from the federal rename. You know fear helps. Keep Q okay. Buying use your mind and you probably. On having.

