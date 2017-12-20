Transcript for Dec. 5, 1991: Celebrity family celebrates Kwanzaa

What always some African Americans celebrated holiday time is by observing Kwanzaa Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday but rather a cultural celebration to be enjoyed in addition to Christmas are Honecker. Recently entertaining consultant Yvonne white served as a special correspondent for this broadcast and a visit to the home of actor Louis Gossett junior and his family. For a Fuller explanation of the holiday and a look at what Kwanzaa means to them. This very special to me because of my sense of family imaging system not a professor maulana concur Ringo introduced. To the African American community clause which means. Fresh fruits. And it is a kind of celebration lasts seven days. Two celebrate booms identification. Things that we African Americans and can only two. To censor ourselves with though. Born Cindy and I understand there's some very important props that are used at Kwanzaa could you tell me a little bit about them after. Starts on the 26 to December and we put on a strong match. We are the fruit and then we have dried calling. And it's that little children missing link to what we do as we requiem for the father the mother and actually children. And it's dry cleaned because it it's preserving your inner child. That's beautiful and then you have to gifts ecstatic gifts are supposed to come from your heart so much from the wallets yeah hepatitis. Little. I understand that their seven principles. Each candle represents one of the principles. I was wondering if you could. Well first principle by just in the these Malaysia and stands for you. Women strive for unity of the nation and then as quickly Jeff Columbia physicist self determination has not. Look through. All it does this young man. Number three is there he soon learned his collective work and responsibility. It's. We're Qaeda and affiliated. And share your problems of one another week of work amounts. Transform. What are the other incident expressed hope that should like Teixeira each animal. Cooperative economics community working together building stores and businesses that we can profit is in the fifth when he's in your area which is purpose. Which all of us working together to get back to our traditional greatness and assistance whom he tubes and final. Speak. And we strive to have faith in. And ourselves as a. Part of the prince of celebration. Includes a feast which at the parents at home features current Catholics. Sweet potato pumps squash freighters yellow Bernice. Coconut chicken. And for dessert kind of cool mirror needy and ginger. Kind of food is such an important part of the Holland. Days but understand your very special gift for Sandia. Apple. This open and found in the magazine. I don't bring you all first. You have lost twice as much. I did bring in a whole hog and wanted to Nixon Dennis scholars. I don't mean really who now call him. You'd be bring a whole. Ship. Sometimes the us do all. Every evening bringing journalist uses stands. Aren't. Soft. And I ask me. Own. I will bring you someone old. Need someone. And we be twice as strong and twice as you. Laps twice.

