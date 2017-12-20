Transcript for Dec. 30, 1991: Kwanzaa holiday explainer

I'm a tonight Kwanzaa. The word is lucky it means first fruits of the harvest and end this season of holidays it's are relatively new celebration. Meant to provide African Americans of focus for pride in their heritage. Here's ABC's John McKenzie. A community center in Springfield Massachusetts. A community in the midst of Kwanzaa and when it's now estimated several million Americans across the country celebrate Kwanzaa seven days of festivities between Christmas and New Year's. The time for blacks were called black history not of slavery in America. But of royalty in Africa. It reinforces the notion of community that connects people to Africa. Com and its parent that the focal point for the development of the community at bill's signing up steam and ride. Basically that's what we need and so many of us are lost because we don't know anything about history. A history told through African clothing and kraus at this Kwanzaa festival in New York. We're told through music and a Kwanzaa celebration in Atlanta. A kwanza fair in Los Angeles features books detailing the rich African tradition in the sciences and medicine. Adapted from African festivals Kwanzaa is only 25 years old. It was started by a black studies professor in California concern that unlike other ethnic American groups blacks have no holiday to one of their past. With crimes that does is give Africans. Rudy rules in their own culture. When he gives them our value focus an orientation that speaks to them that they see is necessary in today's world. I can do is live each day at the heart of Kwanzaa our seven candles representing seven basic principles. From creativity and faith. To unity and self determination. Moon roof. Thank mom moved to what. For some blacks especially children the principles of become a code to try and live bond. And I'm give you this racing to Mattie himself and to make yourself home today because. Tuesday's start of people and it work dip from your pants. In this scene while you can do the same mistake but I give you courage stood duty to be better. The growing popularity of Kwanzaa demonstrates that many African Americans believed they can gather strength of the future. By celebrating their past. John McKenzie ABC news Springfield Massachusetts.

