Definition of lazy: Man gets his takeout via his roof

More
It was a fun rooftop party on Saturday in Dublin, and Steve O'Donnell and his friends were craving some snacks.
0:45 | 04/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Definition of lazy: Man gets his takeout via his roof
I. I. Didn't Edmonton. And I think. It didn't read the. And thank it. And. Yeah. But. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46705901,"title":"Definition of lazy: Man gets his takeout via his roof","duration":"0:45","description":"It was a fun rooftop party on Saturday in Dublin, and Steve O'Donnell and his friends were craving some snacks.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/definition-lazy-man-takeout-roof-46705901","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.