Transcript for Deputies hand out cash, not tickets, to those in need

You remote you can call now. We'll be there. And every night. There's unbelievable. Carnage today. Hopefully this won't be out. Create. So did yeah. They've never had anything like this happen really floors. Is this. I Stubbs the having a hard time breathing. Anqunette they will now. I don't actually looked. You know many thanks compared with us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.