Transcript for Why diners are waiting 3 hours to eat ranch dressing

Small restaurant in Saint Louis has seen its business is. Musher and become the toast. Of the town. Public has gone the lots of funds all because of ranch dressing. Well they're twisted ranch serves 27. Different kinds of ranch dressing. On everything from salads and desserts haven't how our hope because of the video when marlin Busby some patrons have waited three hours to get in the door and just for our ranch dressing to wearing casts. I've already drank two of the rains ease bloody marys and they are to dive into that ray's guilty pleasures so. You know why wouldn't you come. I had with the assist some customers drove as much as seven hours to eat and drink at the twisted ranch. And it even ran out of food one day the two most popular flavors are cheesy bacon and ruffle low roasted garlic and buffalo sauce.

