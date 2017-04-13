Transcript for Doctor delivers 'baseball team' with 3 sets of triplets in 6 weeks

Actor in Saint Louis ahead of his hands full delivering three sets of triplets can you know complete sets in a matter of weeks sold nine babies dubbed the resident. Baseball team path. Are now few months old then they got together for this photo shoots forty in St. Louis Cardinals once he's of course the doctor also put all three miles inside so they can. Bond and support each other god knows they didn't need him. Again more news after this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.