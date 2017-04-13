Doctor delivers 'baseball team' with 3 sets of triplets in 6 weeks

More
Dr. Michael Paul of Missouri Baptist Medical Center said delivering that many triplets so close together is certainly a rarity.
0:32 | 04/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doctor delivers 'baseball team' with 3 sets of triplets in 6 weeks
Actor in Saint Louis ahead of his hands full delivering three sets of triplets can you know complete sets in a matter of weeks sold nine babies dubbed the resident. Baseball team path. Are now few months old then they got together for this photo shoots forty in St. Louis Cardinals once he's of course the doctor also put all three miles inside so they can. Bond and support each other god knows they didn't need him. Again more news after this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46772179,"title":"Doctor delivers 'baseball team' with 3 sets of triplets in 6 weeks","duration":"0:32","description":"Dr. Michael Paul of Missouri Baptist Medical Center said delivering that many triplets so close together is certainly a rarity.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/doctor-delivers-baseball-team-sets-triplets-weeks-46772179","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.