-
Now Playing: Moms plan to 'egg' houses for good cause
-
Now Playing: Horses on the loose gallop down street in England
-
Now Playing: Teens, retirees assemble Easter baskets for homeless children
-
Now Playing: Whale shark glides past divers
-
Now Playing: National Zoo's baby orangutan goes for a wild ride
-
Now Playing: Teen asks 'Boy Meets World' actor Rider Strong to surprise brother on his birthday
-
Now Playing: Woman finds her cat on shelter Facebook page 2 years after he went missing
-
Now Playing: Red jellyfish swarm Australian waters
-
Now Playing: Definition of lazy: Man gets his takeout via his roof
-
Now Playing: Indiana grandmother reconnects with prom date and ties the knot 64 years later
-
Now Playing: Dog, cat and rat form unlikely love triangle
-
Now Playing: Fast facts about the sinking of the Titanic
-
Now Playing: Scientists: Two-thirds of Great Barrier Reef suffering coral bleaching
-
Now Playing: 'Top Chef' alum shows how to create special deviled eggs for Easter
-
Now Playing: Minnesota college student creates 3-page dating application for potential suitors
-
Now Playing: Oh, deer: Canadian man tackled by deer
-
Now Playing: Man creates DIY engagement ring music box to propose
-
Now Playing: Newborn girl shares same birthday as dad and great-grandfather
-
Now Playing: Firefighters, cops donate to boy who lost birthday presents in fire
-
Now Playing: 3-legged dog named Miracle up for adoption after saving her puppies from factory fire