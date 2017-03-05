Dog gets ability to walk again thanks to harness

More
Pudge the puggle, who lost movement of her legs due to a severe back injury, has a new lease on life thanks to her new harness that assists her walking.
0:49 | 05/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog gets ability to walk again thanks to harness
Yes. She she oh on Parker. We think. We don't. Normal growth. But Leno Letterman or she wants. Can even. Likely that we've been kicked. She doesn't. Whole. Oh lead and had this amazing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47190007,"title":"Dog gets ability to walk again thanks to harness","duration":"0:49","description":"Pudge the puggle, who lost movement of her legs due to a severe back injury, has a new lease on life thanks to her new harness that assists her walking.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/dog-ability-walk-harness-47190007","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.