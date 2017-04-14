Dog gifted too small doggie bed gets one that actually fits

Kenny, a 10-year-old golden retriever mix from Elkhart, Indiana, was gifted a too small doggie bed. The scene was captured in now-viral photos. Since then, Kenny has received a bed that really fits him.
0:17 | 04/14/17

