Dog Protects Furry Friend For Two Days After Being Injured by Train

One courageous dog, Panda, protected his furry friend, Lucy, after she was hit by a moving Ukrainian train. Panda stayed with her for two days in snowy conditions until they were both rescued.
0:46 | 12/31/16

Comments
