Dog with rare condition eats meals in special highchair

A silver Labrador named Tink was diagnosed in 2016 with megaesophagus, a condition in which food becomes stuck in the esophagus.
0:57 | 11/08/17

Transcript for Dog with rare condition eats meals in special highchair
This is a normal thing for about five minutes. We could be glued her purse crazy that sounds. And we do it throw massage you were reviewed and deep it is obvious this try to help move the food down.

