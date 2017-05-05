Ducklings rescued from grease pan

A group of ducklings was rescued from a grease pan found behind a restaurant in West Seneca, New York.
Makes it news. Clean keep their water. Now I'm. Virtually all of these guys just jump right in there and were able to get out. All right. So it. You know someone hadn't taken a modest decrease they wouldn't let me. And he rescued pretty soon. Okay we're here at any act he. Paying the Don Cassidy a special concentration and commissioner for it to be. Just right to use on the dark wings. The huge tax rent and I'm because. What these birds especially Docklands need as they need speed the flow when their own water and if they have anything eating there about their condition that makes its. And I actually just get so put water and they could drown. You are you. Aaron make sure their waterproofing he'll be okay and that they'll be able to make it great. And here that story and they are. Very helpful for and I'm.

