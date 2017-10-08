Dust devil wreaks havoc on French beach

More
A dust devil in France sent beach toys, umbrellas and more flying through the air.
0:38 | 08/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dust devil wreaks havoc on French beach

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49145279,"title":"Dust devil wreaks havoc on French beach","duration":"0:38","description":"A dust devil in France sent beach toys, umbrellas and more flying through the air. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/dust-devil-wreaks-havoc-french-beach-49145279","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.