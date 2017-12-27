Elderly woman busts a move with Santa

More
Check out this 90-year-old woman participate in a dance off with Santa at the Unique Residential Care in Northwest D.C.
1:05 | 12/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elderly woman busts a move with Santa
And you know mom. Paul you know you hear. He okay. OK. You. Or. No.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52015925,"title":"Elderly woman busts a move with Santa","duration":"1:05","description":"Check out this 90-year-old woman participate in a dance off with Santa at the Unique Residential Care in Northwest D.C.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/elderly-woman-busts-move-santa-52015925","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.