Elementary-school bus driver crochets toys for each kid on her route

More
Trudy Serres of Waukesha, Wisconsin, crochets toys for every student on her bus who wants one.
0:55 | 07/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elementary-school bus driver crochets toys for each kid on her route
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48506422,"title":"Elementary-school bus driver crochets toys for each kid on her route","duration":"0:55","description":"Trudy Serres of Waukesha, Wisconsin, crochets toys for every student on her bus who wants one.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/elementary-school-bus-driver-crochets-toys-kid-route-48506422","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.