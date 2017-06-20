2 elephants rescue baby elephant from zoo's pool

More
The calf was standing next to the enclosure's pool when it suddenly fell into the water.
0:45 | 06/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 elephants rescue baby elephant from zoo's pool
A dramatic rescue caught on camera. And it was all inside as you in South Korea that's right watches the other elephant named hope. Test the water and all the into the pool but some adult elephants. Cats mother aunt and brash and to the rescue do you see them all start mobilizing their you can see in the background and third elephants. Behind the fence pacing back and forth clearly upset. Business you can see both mother and on managed to pull the little hope back to safety. In under a minute. And in the end it's keeping hope alive. If it's a couple of ordinary defective but that's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48156763,"title":"2 elephants rescue baby elephant from zoo's pool","duration":"0:45","description":"The calf was standing next to the enclosure's pool when it suddenly fell into the water.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/elephants-rescue-baby-elephant-zoos-pool-48156763","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.