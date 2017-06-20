Transcript for 2 elephants rescue baby elephant from zoo's pool

A dramatic rescue caught on camera. And it was all inside as you in South Korea that's right watches the other elephant named hope. Test the water and all the into the pool but some adult elephants. Cats mother aunt and brash and to the rescue do you see them all start mobilizing their you can see in the background and third elephants. Behind the fence pacing back and forth clearly upset. Business you can see both mother and on managed to pull the little hope back to safety. In under a minute. And in the end it's keeping hope alive. If it's a couple of ordinary defective but that's.

