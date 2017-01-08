Epic 150-pound Oklahoma University stadium cake goes viral

More
Frosted Art Bakery and Studio from Dallas, Texas, created the massive football stadium cake for Caddie Procter and Samuel Cox's wedding.
0:33 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Epic 150-pound Oklahoma University stadium cake goes viral
And it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48974032,"title":"Epic 150-pound Oklahoma University stadium cake goes viral","duration":"0:33","description":"Frosted Art Bakery and Studio from Dallas, Texas, created the massive football stadium cake for Caddie Procter and Samuel Cox's wedding.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/epic-150-pound-oklahoma-university-stadium-cake-viral-48974032","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.