Transcript for Family hopes naming of giraffe calf will honor their late son

This Everett and last this month after a curb rages six and a half your battle GO leg jury passed away of heart failure. He was Krista my news first child's and only son. He would lighten up any room he just had. I'm very bright personality he was determines little boy. It's an old soul and like most children shields loved animals but one in particular. When he was a baby he had a draft pacifier. He had draft stuffed animals he had giraffe costumes can just liked to wrapped. His favorite book was giraffes can't damn. Stephen bottom self matching hats for himself what. He and his sister Carmen. Search come as no surprise that in his final days geo along with the rest of the world waited patiently for April the giraffe to give birth. Watching a computer screen with his mother for hours. April her cast that day geo was laid to rest and the day after his funeral a seed was planted some audience that wouldn't equal pay named. That crap after an hour and you know with it was. Army at GAO is likely that one chuckling up in heaven because his name is now a finalist. In a contest to name that cash. I think he'd love and I think he'd be absolutely amazing you know he loved to hear his story and his biggest flare. Bruce faculty for the win lose or name known names you know at this point it's just. There's going to be so many people that it can hear his name. You can go to until Sunday that's when the contest and you know Stanley will find out on Monday it April's cats will bear his name. In Medford Julio unchecked WCVB new senate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.