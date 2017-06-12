Family's Letters to Santa mailbox spreads Christmas magic with replies to each child

More
Shawna and Gregg Calvert of Bolingbrook, Illinois, write handwritten replies to each child who drops a letter to Santa into their magical Christmas mailbox.
1:38 | 12/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family's Letters to Santa mailbox spreads Christmas magic with replies to each child
The okay. Yeah. Yeah. We can't let her lawyer. How could going to be. Really I. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51623704,"title":"Family's Letters to Santa mailbox spreads Christmas magic with replies to each child","duration":"1:38","description":"Shawna and Gregg Calvert of Bolingbrook, Illinois, write handwritten replies to each child who drops a letter to Santa into their magical Christmas mailbox. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/familys-letters-santa-mailbox-spreads-christmas-magic-replies-51623704","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.