-
Now Playing: 'Functional hot mess' mom shares video of her hiding from other moms at bus stop
-
Now Playing: Pilot flying canned Spam to Hurricane Harvey victims
-
Now Playing: Mom shares inspiring note posted near scale at doctor's office
-
Now Playing: Barry's Bootcamp CEO shares top career lessons
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old with joint condition gets dream Target birthday party
-
Now Playing: Bear vs. pool toy in backyard tangle
-
Now Playing: Guinness nails it with 2018 record book
-
Now Playing: Man loves his puppy so much, he has zero shame about having a photo shoot
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old passes out homemade lunches to homeless people every week
-
Now Playing: Newborn babies dressed as Disney princesses are pure magic
-
Now Playing: Chilling discovery: Python found atop refrigerator
-
Now Playing: Ducklings get a hand in swimming pool rescue
-
Now Playing: Firefighter finds fiancee's wedding gown untouched in home damaged by Harvey
-
Now Playing: Iowa football fans give a special wave to children's hospital patients and families
-
Now Playing: Texas mother makes fashionable matching outfits for her toddler daughter
-
Now Playing: NYPD gives son of fallen officer special sendoff on 1st day of school
-
Now Playing: Same-sex couple welcomes babies, thanks to donor best friends
-
Now Playing: Baby panda snuggles with mother in video showing its 1st month
-
Now Playing: Welcome home parade held for 7-year-old in remission
-
Now Playing: Female high school quarterback throws TD pass in 1st game