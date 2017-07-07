Father dances with daughter after kidney transplant

More
This father was able to dance with his daughter at her wedding thanks to a kidney transplant that saved his life.
0:59 | 07/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father dances with daughter after kidney transplant
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48510190,"title":"Father dances with daughter after kidney transplant","duration":"0:59","description":"This father was able to dance with his daughter at her wedding thanks to a kidney transplant that saved his life.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/father-dances-daughter-kidney-transplant-48510190","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.