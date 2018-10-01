Fire chief and rookie face off in gear challenge

More
One man showed why he's the chief of FireHouse 84 in Houston, Texas.
0:39 | 01/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire chief and rookie face off in gear challenge
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52263273,"title":"Fire chief and rookie face off in gear challenge","duration":"0:39","description":"One man showed why he's the chief of FireHouse 84 in Houston, Texas.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/fire-chief-rookie-face-off-gear-challenge-52263273","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.