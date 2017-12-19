Firefighter gives diamonds to girlfriend and her daughter in Christmas parade proposal

Matt Poliak of the Menomonie Fire Department in Wisconsin proposed to his girlfriend, Grace Johnson, and her daughter, Isla, at the town's Christmas parade on Dec. 14.
1:20 | 12/19/17

