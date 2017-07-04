-
Now Playing: Firefighters, cops donate to boy who lost birthday presents in fire
-
Now Playing: Newborn girl shares same birthday as dad and great-grandfather
-
Now Playing: Man creates DIY engagement ring music box to propose
-
Now Playing: How to make pineapple macaroon cookies
-
Now Playing: Matthew Dowd opens up about his new book 'A New Way'
-
Now Playing: Teen shares Emma Stone's response to his 'La La Land' promposal
-
Now Playing: Author shares tips for new moms heading back to work
-
Now Playing: Sen. Marco Rubio reacts to US military strike in Syria
-
Now Playing: Impact of airstrike in Syria on US homeland security
-
Now Playing: Kansas firefighters, sergeant rescue injured bald eagle
-
Now Playing: Major storm system causes severe weather outbreak in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic
-
Now Playing: MIT business school graduate indicted on terror charges
-
Now Playing: Girl battling cancer gets American Girl doll with prosthetic limb
-
Now Playing: High school students buy principal pair of matching jeans
-
Now Playing: Two mothers on a mission to solve their children's mysterious deaths
-
Now Playing: High school journalists uncover story that leads to principal's resignation
-
Now Playing: Delta gives out pizza after canceling 300 flights
-
Now Playing: How to make the best Easter basket with slime eggs
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: The best bargains on spring fashion essentials
-
Now Playing: Severe storms hit the South, move east