Firefighters throw baby shower for woman who lost apartment in fire

Members of the Lauderhill Fire Department in Lauderhill, Florida, threw a surprise baby shower on April 19 for mom-to-be Nicola Taylor, 30, after she lost all her belongings and baby gifts in an apartment fire.
1:13 | 04/20/17

Transcript for Firefighters throw baby shower for woman who lost apartment in fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

