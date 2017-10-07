3 generations of boys in this family were all born on July 1

Connor and Jordyn Eppard welcomed their son on July 1, making it three generations of boys in the family who share the same birthday.
0:54 | 07/10/17

We're all are in for July 1 having him come on my birthday and my grandfather provision states is pretty. Amazing thing I didn't cry this time the I was just joyous. Are all part of God's plan.

