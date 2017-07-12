-
Now Playing: Dine inside this giant gingerbread house this holiday season
-
Now Playing: Expert tips on how to make a stunning gingerbread house
-
Now Playing: Giant gingerbread house opens for the holiday season in NYC
-
Now Playing: GMA' Hot List: Tiffany Haddish forces George Stephanopoulos to dance
-
Now Playing: Burlington Coat Drive tally hits 46,358 coats
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams training for return to tennis post-baby, official says
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish thanks her bullies for making her rich, forces George Stephanopoulos to dance
-
Now Playing: Busy Philipps shares her favorite creative gifts for crafty children
-
Now Playing: Mom and son's history-of-dance talent show performance goes viral
-
Now Playing: Ayesha Curry and Anthony 'Spice' Adams kick off the annual 'GMA' cookie search
-
Now Playing: Buyer of most expensive Leonardo masterpiece revealed
-
Now Playing: Hormonal birth control linked to increased breast cancer risk: Study
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have makeup, jewelry and more gifts
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel's wife: 'I want to be the one to tell Billy what his dad did for him'
-
Now Playing: Wedding ring found in the rubble of California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Man accused of encouraging terror plot against Prince George
-
Now Playing: Woman found dead after Tinder date
-
Now Playing: Fierce reaction to Trump's decision to move US embassy to Jerusalem
-
Now Playing: Russian probe analysis, countdown to government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Trump Jr. spent nearly 8 hours with House Committee