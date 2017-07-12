Giant gingerbread house opens for the holiday season in NYC

More
The life-size gingerbread house opened in New York City's Madison Square Park, complete with what organizers called a "4D" immersive storytelling experience.
1:13 | 12/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giant gingerbread house opens for the holiday season in NYC
The one of a kind gingerbread house experience for kids but for kids of all ages and I really think we worked hard to creating an experience. Not only for the little ones but really for the cat and all of us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51654251,"title":"Giant gingerbread house opens for the holiday season in NYC","duration":"1:13","description":"The life-size gingerbread house opened in New York City's Madison Square Park, complete with what organizers called a \"4D\" immersive storytelling experience.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/giant-gingerbread-house-opens-holiday-season-nyc-51654251","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.