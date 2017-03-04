Now Playing: Giant panda climbs tree, delights onlookers

Now Playing: Middle schooler who lost both arms nails three-point basketball shot

Now Playing: Family of ducklings rescued from storm drain

Now Playing: Australians surf and jet ski in raging flood

Now Playing: Floodwaters flow through submerged car in Australia

Now Playing: Thirsty cobra in India calmly accepts drink from villager

Now Playing: School choir performs concert at home of teacher battling terminal cancer

Now Playing: Aurora Australis shines over Tasmania

Now Playing: California police looking for man seen 'car surfing' on highway

Now Playing: Corgi wearing hoodie tries to dig through car seat

Now Playing: Giant alligator walks through golf tournament

Now Playing: Giant panda twins in Atlanta play outside for 1st time

Now Playing: UNC basketball star gets standing ovation in class after winning shot

Now Playing: Charter flight offers gorgeous views of Aurora Australis

Now Playing: Lightning bolts illuminate Dubai skyline

Now Playing: Young man plays golf with hail in Texas

Now Playing: Men on horseback invade Texas Wal-Mart

Now Playing: 3-legged dog races up stairs in workout outfit

Now Playing: Adorable girl steals Pope Francis' zucchetto off his head