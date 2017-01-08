-
Now Playing: 'The Banana-Leaf Ball' aims to teach children through play
-
Now Playing: Zoo animals keep cool for summer
-
Now Playing: Giant panda birth makes history
-
Now Playing: Couple becomes first-time parents by adopting 5 siblings
-
Now Playing: Boy honored after carrying baby sister out of burning home
-
Now Playing: Dancing police officer moves for motorists
-
Now Playing: Teacher invites 20 of her students to serve as flower girls, ring bearers in her wedding
-
Now Playing: Girl asks police officer to check new home for monsters
-
Now Playing: Preschoolers show their pride by spelling their names
-
Now Playing: Boy receives rainbows from strangers around the world after losing both parents
-
Now Playing: Husband makes DIY enchanted rose for wife, she responds with 'Star Wars' date night
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old with Down syndrome singing Whitney Houston will melt your heart
-
Now Playing: Alfred Angelo seamstress rescues wedding gowns for brides
-
Now Playing: Grandpa who eats Whataburger every day surprised for 80th birthday by employees
-
Now Playing: Couple on quest to visit every Cracker Barrel in America
-
Now Playing: Diver encounters rare megamouth shark
-
Now Playing: Teddy bear lost at Dallas airport reunited with little boy after family's plea
-
Now Playing: Cop wrestles gator before trapper arrives
-
Now Playing: Widow of slain NYPD officer gives birth to his daughter
-
Now Playing: Tiniest Disney princesses take the crown in newborn photo shoot