Now Playing: 'The Banana-Leaf Ball' aims to teach children through play

Now Playing: Zoo animals keep cool for summer

Now Playing: Giant panda birth makes history

Now Playing: Couple becomes first-time parents by adopting 5 siblings

Now Playing: Boy honored after carrying baby sister out of burning home

Now Playing: Dancing police officer moves for motorists

Now Playing: Teacher invites 20 of her students to serve as flower girls, ring bearers in her wedding

Now Playing: Girl asks police officer to check new home for monsters

Now Playing: Preschoolers show their pride by spelling their names

Now Playing: Boy receives rainbows from strangers around the world after losing both parents

Now Playing: Husband makes DIY enchanted rose for wife, she responds with 'Star Wars' date night

Now Playing: 9-year-old with Down syndrome singing Whitney Houston will melt your heart

Now Playing: Alfred Angelo seamstress rescues wedding gowns for brides

Now Playing: Grandpa who eats Whataburger every day surprised for 80th birthday by employees

Now Playing: Couple on quest to visit every Cracker Barrel in America

Now Playing: Diver encounters rare megamouth shark

Now Playing: Teddy bear lost at Dallas airport reunited with little boy after family's plea

Now Playing: Cop wrestles gator before trapper arrives

Now Playing: Widow of slain NYPD officer gives birth to his daughter