Giant panda birth makes history

More
In China, for the first time, a captive-bred giant panda that mated in the wild has given birth.
0:53 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giant panda birth makes history
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48969393,"title":"Giant panda birth makes history","duration":"0:53","description":"In China, for the first time, a captive-bred giant panda that mated in the wild has given birth.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/giant-pandas-cub-birth-makes-history-48969393","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.