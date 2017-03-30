Girl gets one-eyed bunny doll named Sparkle after losing her eye to cancer

Little Brynn Munger, 3, was surprised for her birthday with a special one-eyed bunny doll to match her.
Transcript for Girl gets one-eyed bunny doll named Sparkle after losing her eye to cancer
It's. Okay.

