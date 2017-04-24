Girl Scout troop is 'first single troop' for homeless girls in New York

Troop 6000 is currently serving 23 girls in the New York shelter system.
0:29 | 04/24/17

Comments
Transcript for Girl Scout troop is 'first single troop' for homeless girls in New York
A group of Girl Scouts in New York is making history and members of the troops 6000 RB first single unit made up from. Girls who were homeless to sell Burgess say. Almost mother of five created the group back in February the girls live at the sleep in in Queens. The city transformed. At the building into a homeless shelter serving a hundred families should thick 6000 is a membership. Of 23 girls ranging from kindergarten. Two high school student it's.

