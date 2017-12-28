Girlfriend refuses to believe boyfriend's amusement park proposal

When Chris Morley got down on one knee in front of his girlfriend of two years, Chelsea Newble, she refused to believe he was serious. In a now-viral video, Newble began crying once she realized he was actually proposing marriage.
3:00 | 12/28/17

