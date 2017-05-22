Little girl's favorite officer attends her police-themed birthday party

More
Evie Flanagan, 5, of Augusta, Maine, was so happy when Officer Brad Chase surprised her at her birthday party.
0:53 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Little girl's favorite officer attends her police-themed birthday party

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47565286,"title":"Little girl's favorite officer attends her police-themed birthday party","duration":"0:53","description":"Evie Flanagan, 5, of Augusta, Maine, was so happy when Officer Brad Chase surprised her at her birthday party. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/girls-favorite-officer-attends-police-themed-birthday-party-47565286","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.