Gorilla struts his stuff on two legs

More
Louis delighted zoogoers at the Philadelphia Zoo with his stride and posture.
0:34 | 03/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gorilla struts his stuff on two legs
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53880801,"title":"Gorilla struts his stuff on two legs","duration":"0:34","description":"Louis delighted zoogoers at the Philadelphia Zoo with his stride and posture.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/gorilla-struts-stuff-legs-53880801","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.