Grandma caught waving to granddaughter while she rides bus

Scottish grandmother Valerie Ovenstone loves her granddaughter, 17-year-old Rio Smith, so much, she waves to her daily as she rides by on the bus in Methil, Scotland. A video of Ovenstone, 68, waving has gone viral on Twitter.
0:38 | 10/23/17

Transcript for Grandma caught waving to granddaughter while she rides bus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

