Grandmother with Alzheimer's recalls childhood song while comforting newborn

Christine Stone's mother, Setsuko Harmon, is living with Alzheimer's disease. When comforting her granddaughter, Sadie, born Oct. 11, 2017, Harmon recalled a Japanese song, "Donguri Korokoro," from her childhood and sang it to Sadie.
0:50 | 11/30/17

Transcript for Grandmother with Alzheimer's recalls childhood song while comforting newborn
