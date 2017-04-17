-
Now Playing: Celebrities and marijuana: What Americans think about weed
-
Now Playing: Growing number of Americans are tolerant of marijuana use, poll finds
-
Now Playing: New Yahoo poll finds more than half of US adults have tried pot
-
Now Playing: Apple reportedly developing non-invasive sugar monitoring for diabetics
-
Now Playing: Trans fats ban linked with fewer NY heart attacks & strokes
-
Now Playing: Moms plan to 'egg' houses for good cause
-
Now Playing: Author Amy Kurtz shares her personal medical journey
-
Now Playing: Understanding new prostate cancer screening advice
-
Now Playing: 7th-grader wins awards for cancer research
-
Now Playing: Bedbugs becoming resistant to more pesticides, study finds
-
Now Playing: Author shares tips on how to fight back against exorbitant healthcare bills
-
Now Playing: The brain cancer survivor and the doctor willing to operate when no one else would
-
Now Playing: Men have higher rates of HPV than women, CDC says
-
Now Playing: Mama June Shannon opens up on her drastic weight loss
-
Now Playing: Man dies trying to eat doughnut in shop's eating challenge
-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence visits Capitol Hill to revive GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: Kindergartner loses leg after strep throat leads to dangerous infection
-
Now Playing: Boy with brain tumor gets 'Star Wars' surprise
-
Now Playing: Sandra Lee demonstrates delicious Easter recipes live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: What your favorite ice cream flavor says about you