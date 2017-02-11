'Gryffindogs,' 'Ravenpaw,' 'Hufflefluff' or 'Slobberin:' Shelter gets creative with adoption process

More
The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has sorted its adoptable dogs with a "Harry Potter" theme in mind.
0:47 | 11/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Gryffindogs,' 'Ravenpaw,' 'Hufflefluff' or 'Slobberin:' Shelter gets creative with adoption process
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50893356,"title":"'Gryffindogs,' 'Ravenpaw,' 'Hufflefluff' or 'Slobberin:' Shelter gets creative with adoption process ","duration":"0:47","description":"The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has sorted its adoptable dogs with a \"Harry Potter\" theme in mind. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/gryffindogs-ravenpaw-hufflefluff-slobberin-shelter-creative-adoption-process-50893356","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.