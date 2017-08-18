High school custodian earns degree to become teacher

More
Lowell Outland is now a teacher at Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Kentucky, where he worked as a custodian for seven years.
0:37 | 08/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High school custodian earns degree to become teacher
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49299860,"title":"High school custodian earns degree to become teacher","duration":"0:37","description":"Lowell Outland is now a teacher at Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Kentucky, where he worked as a custodian for seven years.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/high-school-custodian-earns-degree-teacher-49299860","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.